Layla
MY STORY: Layla came to CBHS as an owner surrender due to her owner not having enough time for her.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The owners have filed for bankruptcy to shield the property from a sheriff's sale to collect on millions of dollars in outstanding debt.
- Updated
Twenty individuals who are doing good works and serving their communities in the Cedar Valley were selected by a committee, based on nominations from the public.
- Updated
A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly scamming $20,900 from a government COVID-19 rent assistance program.
- Updated
The Iowa Board of Nursing has agreed to reinstate the license of a Waterloo nurse who has faced multiple allegations related to theft, drunken driving and endangering patients.
- Updated
Police detained two teens after they were found carrying guns on Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
School district officials in Cedar Falls and Waterloo on Friday announced a weeklong temporary mask mandate for all elementary students.
- Updated
"What we do not tolerate is racism and injustice, and for weeks, that's all I've been hearing about."
- Updated
Prosecutors said a Waterloo woman lost her life in a fight over hair.
Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools announce weeklong mask mandate at elementaries while officials determine next steps
- Updated
Secondary students in both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools will continue to be 'strongly encouraged' to wear masks, a joint statement released by the districts said.
- Updated
Fire crews arrived on scene and found smoke coming from all four sides of the residence and a fully involved kitchen.