LAUREL THOMPSON, an LPL financial consultant for Cedar Valley Investment Consulting, located inside Community Bank & Trust, has been awarded the Professional Plan Consultant designation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies. The designation signifies specialized training on retirement plan management and administration and ERISA compliance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.