LAUREL THOMPSON, an LPL financial consultant for Cedar Valley Investment Consulting, located inside Community Bank & Trust, has been awarded the Professional Plan Consultant designation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies. The designation signifies specialized training on retirement plan management and administration and ERISA compliance.

