Latrell Bankston

Defensive tackle

6-foot-3, 284-pounds

Woodstock, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)

Bankston picked the Cyclones over offers from Boise State, Oregon State, Arizona and Houston. In nine games for Hutchinson, Bankston recorded 50 tackles, 22 for loss, including 11 ½ sacks for the Blue Dragons.

