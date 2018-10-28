LARRY FOX, CFP, ChFC, CLU, a private wealth adviser with Larry K. Fox & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., Waterloo, received the Certified Kingdom Advisor designation from Atlanta-based Kingdom Advisors Inc. The recognition is granted to financial professionals who have met high standards in training, integrity, character, and competence as an advisor, leader and counselor. Fox has 47 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
