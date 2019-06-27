Each flower carries a symbolic meaning that sends a message. In the Victorian era, lovers conveyed their intimate feelings by giving flowers a meaning that replaced the need to use words.
Choosing your wedding flowers may not be a bed of roses, but it adds an element of fun to understand what your choices may say about your feelings.
Flowers are another way to personalize your wedding with style and creativity. Before narrowing your choices, take a look at these pro tips:
1. Make your budget. You need to know what you can spend when you’re considering types of flowers and styles of bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, centerpieces and other floral décor.
2. Get inspired. Browse wedding magazines, Pinterest, wedding and florists’ websites for inspiration. Visit a flower shop for a “look-see.” Make notes on the blooms, colors and styles that appeal to you. Become familiar with the most popular wedding flowers – roses, orchids, hydrangeas, lilies, etc.
3. Hire a wedding florist. These experts will help you choose flowers and arrangements that fit your budget, color scheme, personality and style, including flower combinations and use of scented blooms.
4. Have a color scheme. With so many flowers to chose from, it helps to know what colors you want to use in your wedding. Flowers don’t have to match the color scheme, but should complement your wedding décor and clothing. Be specific – take fabric swatches, photos of bouquets or arrangements, etc., so you and your florist are working from the same color chart.
5. Bridal bouquet first. All eyes will be on your wedding gown and your bouquet as you walk down the aisle and pose for photos. Your florist will work with you to design a beauty statement-making bouquet that fits the style and personality of your wedding. Once the bride’s bouquet is decided, you can move on to the rest of the bridal party and wedding and reception décor to create an overall look that’s perfect for your special day.
6. Consider the season. You may adore peonies, but if you’re getting married in winter, those out-of-season blooms may be hard – and/or expensive – to get. If you’re on a tight budget, choose flowers that are typically available at the time of year you’re getting married.
7. Determine your wedding style. Is it formal? Luxurious? Rustic? Boho? Modern? Outdoors? Your flower arrangements should suit the same mood. The more relaxed your wedding, the more creative you can be with garden-style bouquets and other details.
