STRINGS IN THE SPRING

Jason Johnston sits and strums his guitar on his front porch in Waterloo last week.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

One of my favorite things to do is walk around the neighborhoods of Waterloo and Cedar Falls and see how the community members are spending their days. When I saw Jason sitting on his front porch, playing his guitar I knew that I needed to stop and capture that moment. It can be someone playing a guitar, going fishing, or walking their dogs, the small moments that make up people’s lives can make some of the best photographs. 

