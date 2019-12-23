One of my favorite things to do is walk around the neighborhoods of Waterloo and Cedar Falls and see how the community members are spending their days. When I saw Jason sitting on his front porch, playing his guitar I knew that I needed to stop and capture that moment. It can be someone playing a guitar, going fishing, or walking their dogs, the small moments that make up people’s lives can make some of the best photographs.
Breaking
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-03
- KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
-
-
- 0
Print Ads
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.