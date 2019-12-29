CHRISTMAN ON MAIN IN WAVERLY

Drew Olsen, 3, peers through a window at a live Nativity scene during Christmas on Main in Waverly on Thursday night.

One of my first assignments when I started working at the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier was Christmas on Main in Waverly. After I was finished photographing I picked up the phone to call my family to tell them how absolutely magical the event was. I was able to photograph the event again this year and seeing the way the children and their families light up as they walk passed the windows is one thing that makes the Christmas season special. 

