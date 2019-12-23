I spent the entire day at Irish Fest and by time Gaelic Storm hit the stage, I was about ready to hit the hay. I was looking for something different than the ordinary concert photo and spent an hour behind stage waiting for the perfect moment to capture the shadow in the frame. I was happy that I went outside of my comfort zone and took a risk to get a different photo.
Breaking
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-02
- KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
-
-
- 0
Print Ads
Construction
Construction
Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.