080319kw-irish-fest-night-03

Patrick Murphy performs with Gaelic Storm on the Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage during Irish Fest in Waterloo on Saturday night.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

I spent the entire day at Irish Fest and by time Gaelic Storm hit the stage, I was about ready to hit the hay. I was looking for something different than the ordinary concert photo and spent an hour behind stage waiting for the perfect moment to capture the shadow in the frame. I was happy that I went outside of my comfort zone and took a risk to get a different photo. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments