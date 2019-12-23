FOUR HUNGRY MOUTHS TO FEED

A mother bird feeds her four nestlings after arriving back to her nest in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

I spent weeks watching these baby birds, from the time they came out of their eggs until the day they flew away. Being able to go back to the same spot over and over to watch them grow and capture different moments was really something special.  

