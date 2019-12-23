I spent weeks watching these baby birds, from the time they came out of their eggs until the day they flew away. Being able to go back to the same spot over and over to watch them grow and capture different moments was really something special.
Breaking
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-01
- KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
-
-
- 0
Print Ads
Construction
Construction
Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.