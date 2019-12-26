This is one of those photos that just brings a smile to my face every time I look at it. I expect to see children sledding down snow hills in the winter time, but being able to capture a grandmother sledding with her dog is one of those moments that you don't easily forget. The saying "the right place at the right time" sums up this photograph perfectly.
Breaking
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-05
- KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
-
- Updated
- 0
Print Ads
Construction
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.