Shar Hart sleds down the hill at Bontrager Park with Luna. They were sledding with her son, Rex Reed, and his family on Monday morning.

This is one of those photos that just brings a smile to my face every time I look at it. I expect to see children sledding down snow hills in the winter time, but being able to capture a grandmother sledding with her dog is one of those moments that you don't easily forget. The saying "the right place at the right time" sums up this photograph perfectly. 

