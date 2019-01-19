MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It took two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova being on top of her game to bring a very abrupt ending to 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova run of upsets at the Australian Open.
The 28-year-old Kvitova wanted no part of another loss to Anisimova, who beat her last year at Indian Wells and was the youngest American since Jennifer Capriati in 1993 to make it this far at Melbourne Park.
It took 59 minutes to win 6-2, 6-1 on Sunday. Kvitova was the model of consistency that the two other seeded players previously vanquished by Anisimova — No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko and No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka — were not.
Kvitova broke Anisimova's serve five times — including the opening game — and never faced a break point. She got 86 percent of her first serves into play, and won all but five of the points when she did.
She's now on a nine-match winning streak, her four wins here come after a title run in Sydney last week, and is into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.
"It's always pressure out there when you're the favorite. You never know how the younger players are playing," Kvitova said. "They're here with nothing to lose, they're fearless.
"I started pretty well (and) the nerves went a little bit out for me," she added. "I'm really enjoying the time on court, and playing tennis."
Up next will be either five-time major winner Maria Sharapova, or local hope Ash Barty. That fourth-round meeting was the next match on Rod Laver Arena.
It's no concern of Kvitova's who wins that one.
"Doesn't matter who I'm going to face in the quarterfinals," she said. "I'm there — and that's (what's) important."
Among other matches on Day 7, 17-time major winner Rafael Nadal was playing 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych, and six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer was taking on 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas.
