Kurt honored with Model of Values award
Erin Kurt, vice president of district operations of Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, has been awarded the organization’s “MVP” Award.
The award is given to Junior Achievement associates who exemplify values and behaviors that provide the model for the students it serves.
Nominations were submitted by JA associates across the country.
The award was presented to Kurt at Junior Achievement USA’s recent National Leadership Conference in Milwaukee.
She has been with Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa for 13 years, and her leadership has been instrumental in establishing high-performing benchmarks for volunteer retention, classroom participation and students served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.