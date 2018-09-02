Erin Kurt

Erin Kurt and Jack Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA.

Kurt honored with Model of Values award

Erin Kurt, vice president of district operations of Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, has been awarded the organization’s “MVP” Award.

The award is given to Junior Achievement associates who exemplify values and behaviors that provide the model for the students it serves.

Nominations were submitted by JA associates across the country.

The award was presented to Kurt at Junior Achievement USA’s recent National Leadership Conference in Milwaukee.

She has been with Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa for 13 years, and her leadership has been instrumental in establishing high-performing benchmarks for volunteer retention, classroom participation and students served.

