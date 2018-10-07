+2 
KURT HERBRECHTSMEYER and ERIK SKOVGARD

KURT HERBRECHTSMEYER, left,  and ERIK SKOVGARD

KURT HERBRECHTSMEYER, president and CEO, First Security Bank & Trust in Charles City, will serve as past chair of the Iowa Bankers Association board for 2018-19. ERIK SKOVGARD, president and CEO, Lincoln Savings Bank in Reinbeck, will serve as an officer on the board.

