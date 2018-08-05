Krissy Wieland

Wieland

KRISSY WIELAND, ARNP, has joined Covenant Clinic in Independence as a primary care provider. Wieland received her bachelor of science in nursing from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids in 2010 and completed a nurse residency program at Mercy Medical Center. She then was employed as a registered nurse at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. During this time she earned a doctorate of nursing practice in 2015 from Clarke University in Dubuque. She has been employed at Covenant Clinic Franklin Street in downtown Waterloo since 2017. She was also a student nurse practitioner at Covenant Clinic in Evansdale.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments