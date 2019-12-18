Koby Hathcock

Long Snapper

5-foot-11, 200 pounds

Mesa, Ariz (Desert Ridge)

Rated as one of the top-five long snappers by Kohl Kicking camps. Hathcock also played linebacker for Desert Ridge, recording 72 tackles this season.

https://www.eastvalleytribune.com/sports/desert-ridge-s-hathcock-excited-for-opportunity-at-iowa-state/article_e631cca4-b797-11e9-871a-93dc22b0a3ee.html

