clip art knights of columbus logo

A fish fry will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the gym at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 705 Main St., Cedar Falls.

Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for those ages 5 to 12 and free to those under 5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
2
0
0
3

Tags

Load comments