Kings select Keegan Murray fourth overall

BROOKLYN -- With the fourth overall selection, the Sacramento Kings made Keegan Murray the first Hawkeye taken within the first five selections of the NBA Draft, Thursday.

Murray, a 6-foot-8 forward from Cedar Rapids, became the earliest selection since the Seattle SuperSonics selected Fred Brown sixth overall in the 1971 NBA Draft.

According to an Iowa press release, Murray described being drafted as 'a dream come true.'

“I grew up 20 minutes from the University of Iowa and this is a dream come true,” Murray said.

In his sophomore season at Iowa, Murray started all 35 games, averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Hawkeyes.

He also earned consensus All-American honors, All-Big Ten honors, All-Big Ten Tournament team honors and Big Ten Tournament MVP in the 2021-22 season.

Last season, the Kings, lead by former Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox, finished 12th in the Western Conference with a 30-52 record.

Murray is the tenth player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and first since Ricky Davis in 1998.

The Kings organization previously selected Robert Estes in the eighth round of the 1982 draft and Carl Cain in the seventh round of the 1956 draft.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0