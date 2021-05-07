MY STORY: King Arthur came to CBHS as a stray. AGE: Approximately 8 years. ABOUT KING ARTHUR: With a name... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MY STORY: King Arthur came to CBHS as a stray. AGE: Approximately 8 years. ABOUT KING ARTHUR: With a name... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After her arrest was reported by the Courier and picked up on social media, her supervisor fired her through a text message.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed and underwent an operation to remove part of his skull.
Jurors deliberated Monday afternoon and for about four hours on Tuesday before reaching a verdict.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly drunk driving after he crashed into a house over the weekend.
The rescue said ARL officers respond to calls about wildlife often, but a call on Monday was "a little extra wild."
Police used a K-9 that followed a scent that led to apartments behind the establishment.
Doctors determined the injury was a gunshot wound that severely damaged the left cheek
A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found crack cocaine and a gun in a car.
Q. In 2020, how many white police officers were shot by Black people?
Noel Anderson, city planning director, said he would be "concerned with anyone moving ahead with 200 lots at once."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.