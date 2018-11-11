Editor's Inbox web logo

 

MARILYN SALYER

CEDAR FALLS --- I'd like to nominate a mom, Dorothy Burt, and her second-grade daughter, Kinlee Burt, for a special kindness award. Kinlee went to school on Halloween in a witch costume her high school sister had worn when Kinlee was a baby. Dorothy was visiting class. Kinlee saw a fellow student sitting all alone and looking sad as he had no costume. Kinlee asked her mom to please go home and bring a pizza costume for that boy, and Dorothy did.

A smile appeared on the boy's face as he put on that costume. He was happy. Dorothy and Kinlee were happy. The worlds needs more random acts of kindness like this.

