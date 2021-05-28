Kimberly
MY STORY: Kimberly came to CBHS as a stray. AGE: Approximately 10 weeks. Here's what KIMBERLY'S foster family observed: Kimberly... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After Corkery posted the video, he went to bed. By morning he had 265,000 “likes” on TikTok and had gained about 60,000 followers.
December 2, 2005-May 16, 2021
- Updated
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Waterloo over the weekend.
- Updated
One person is dead following a gun accident at a Waterloo home Thursday night.
- Updated
WATERLOO – A broad daylight robbery turned into a brief shootout at a Waterloo mobile home park Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The shooting was the second call involving gunfire for Waterloo police on Tuesday, and one of several in recent days.
- Updated
According to court records, investigators found DNA, Facebook messages and underwear linking him to three delivery robberies near his apartment building in April.
- Updated
A Waterloo man who was convicted of killing a teen in a 2014 gun accident has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his grandmother and having a firearm.
- Updated
WATERLOO – Attorneys for a TV news anchor accused of domestic assault said she was acting in self-defense.
- Updated
The Trailblazer crossed the grass median near Edgebrook Drive and collided with a northbound GMC pickup