MY STORY: Kevin came to CBHS through local animal control. AGE: Approximately 7 Months Old. Hiya! I'm Kevin! I want... View on PetFinder
Kevin
Residents called 911 shortly before 10:20 p.m. Sunday after hearing gunshots in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street, where police found the person dead on the sidewalk.
CEDAR FALLS — For the first time in four years, twins Baylee and Sydney Petersen will hit the court wearing the same colors.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday that it had immediately suspended the warehouse and grain dealer licenses for the Jesup-based store.
UPDATE: Cedar Falls police report that the girl was found safe.
One person has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside of Flirts Gentleman's Club.
WATERLOO — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed on a Waterloo sidewalk over the weekend.
"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.
WATERLOO — Waterloo’s former recreation superintendent has pleaded to allegations he stole money from the city in a timecard scheme.
The 53 acres is next to Lost Island Waterpark and across from the South Hill Golf Course. Western Home Communities plans to call the future Waterloo campus 'Island West.'
The school morning had him revving up to be one of the first faces Lincoln Elementary School students saw before walking along a red carpet.