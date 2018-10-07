KENNEDY GAFFNEY has been promoted at Northwestern Mutual to financial representative. She previously was a college financial representative intern. Gaffney graduated in May from the University of Northern Iowa with a major in finance and an emphasis in personal wealth management.
