Kelly Wenzel

Wenzel

KELLY WENZEL has joined The Courier as a staff photographer. Wenzel previously was with the Gillette (Wyo.) News Record. She has a bachelor's degree in photography from Columbia College in Chicago and was an intern at the Evansville (Ind.) Courier and Press.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments