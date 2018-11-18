+3 
KELLI-JO STOREY, ALEX WAHNER-BARNES and ASHLEY KUBIK joined VGM Homelink as patient care coordinators. Storey is a Hawkeye Community College graduate and worked at the Screaming Eagle. Wahner-Barnes worked at the Do-It Corp. and is a graduate of the La’ James Institute. Kubik is an East High School graduate and was employed at the Pinnacle nursing home. MATTHEW TRAYNOR also joined VGM as a BI anaylst. He is a student at the University of Northern Iowa.

