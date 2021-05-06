Kayla Boleyn makes a difference as a Cedar Valley Hospice Nurse

It takes a special kind of person to care for patients through the stages of their lives, many of whom are approaching the end stages.
It’s a perfect fit for Cedar Valley Hospice nurse, Kayla Boleyn, who has been with the organization for just under two years. Her prior experiences working in the oncology department at Mercy One in Cedar Rapids, and brief stints as a patient tech, CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) and a nursing home aide, areas that could include caring for seriously ill or aging patients, have helped prepare her for her current position.
Boleyn’s nominator to the 2021 Top Nurses said, “She works so many hours to be there for the families and patients of those in hospice not only because of COVID but also because of non-COVID hospice patients. She is kind, loving, and treats every patient like they were her grandparents. She herself is a COVID survivor, and her own personal COVID story helps the relationships she builds with her patients”.
Boleyn’s older sister, a nurse, encouraged her to pursue nursing. Once she started her education she knew nursing was what she wanted to do.
“I have the personality that I want to care for people,” Boleyn said. “For people in that vulnerable position seeking hospice care. It’s an honor to be able to be let into that intimate moment of their life when they are relying on you to help them feel comfortable. It helps me know that I made a difference.
“On the oncology unit I saw a lot of people at those end stages. I thought hospice would be a good fit.”
COVID, of course, added challenges to nursing. There were a lot of new procedures to navigate.
“We had to be a little creative in how we provided hospice care,” Boleyn said. “We weren’t able to go into the nursing homes to see our patients. It was difficult to be hands on with the patients, to be at their sides. We utilized a lot of telehealth, video chats and zoom meetings. We checked in frequently with facility nurses to see to their needs, as well. Thankfully, nursing homes are lifting some restrictions.”
Boleyn says there have been a lot of nurses she’s met along the way who she has taken bits and pieces of advice and learning from. She sees herself staying in hospice care for the near future.
When attending nursing school at Mt. Mercy in Cedar Rapids, she double majored in psychology.
“I always saw myself doing something in mental health,” she said. “I use psychology quite a bit even now. But I really enjoy hospice.”
The native of Waterloo acknowledges that nursing can be stressful. She spends a lot of time with her pit bull/boxer mix puppy. The middle of three children, she also spends a lot of time with her family.