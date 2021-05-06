Kayla Boleyn makes a difference as a Cedar Valley Hospice Nurse

It takes a special kind of person to care for patients through the stages of their lives, many of whom are approaching the end stages.

It’s a perfect fit for Cedar Valley Hospice nurse, Kayla Boleyn, who has been with the organization for just under two years. Her prior experiences working in the oncology department at Mercy One in Cedar Rapids, and brief stints as a patient tech, CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) and a nursing home aide, areas that could include caring for seriously ill or aging patients, have helped prepare her for her current position.

Boleyn’s nominator to the 2021 Top Nurses said, “She works so many hours to be there for the families and patients of those in hospice not only because of COVID but also because of non-COVID hospice patients. She is kind, loving, and treats every patient like they were her grandparents. She herself is a COVID survivor, and her own personal COVID story helps the relationships she builds with her patients”.

Boleyn’s older sister, a nurse, encouraged her to pursue nursing. Once she started her education she knew nursing was what she wanted to do.