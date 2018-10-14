Letters to the Editor logo

 

JOSEPHINE BOYKIN

WATERLOO -- It is a sad state of affairs to see Judge Kavanaugh's approval for the Supreme Court. It is understandable that President Trump sides with any man accused of sexual abuse. He has first-hand knowledge because of his own background.

God bless Sen. Lisa Murkowski for her wise decision to say "no." Unfortunately, Trump's followers will keep their blinders on and not question their master's voice.

How sad that they cannot think clearly for themselves. It's enough to make me sick.

