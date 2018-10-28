Editor's Inbox web logo

 

BERYL RICHARDS

NASHUA -- There are so many things wrong with the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh that is is hard to follow the story. First Senator Feinstein drops this bomb shell at the last minute which was a blatantly political maneuver. Then the accuser seems to be very unwilling to actually testify in spite of her willingness to talk to the media and have her lawyer play games.If we ever get her under oath and in front of the committee the truth might come out. Given what we've seen up to now I doubt it.

If theses accusations are true of course the judge should be turned down. I have a daughter who almost weekly enlightens me about the things she faces. I have no respect for any one who will take advantage of a women or for that matter any person.

There does need to be a reckoning and under oath and the senator should have to answer for her timing. I have serious doubt that she was holding it back in the interest of the accuser. The good senator has shown no regard for that sort of niceness during her time in Washington.

