CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON --- I traveled to Cambodia two times recently. Each time I visit the “Killing Fields” of the murderous Khmer Rouge to pay homage to the innocent. They were all accused of crimes against the government. Confessions were obtained either voluntarily or through brutal coercion. These were used as “evidence” to convict the innocent and condemn them to a brutal death by bludgeoning after which their bodies were thrown in mass graves.
The #Metoo movement has been weaponized in a similar manner to its detriment. The accused are assumed guilty and accusations are placed on par with evidence. Likewise anyone who threatens the Democratic Party must not only be marginalized, but “vaporized” as Bill Maher recently declared.
Trump a danger to democracy? What I have witnessed in the past two weeks has me scared. There are no words to describe the treachery and vile behavior of the Democratic judicial 10. The extent that they will go to destroy a decent (by bipartisan acclaim) and infinitely qualified candidate for Supreme Court is abominable.
Fear what they are doing to this candidate. If someone with his documented record of decency and accomplishment can be destroyed. What can they do to you?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.