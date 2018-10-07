JOE TEETZEN
DENVER -- Seems interesting how a 15-year-old girl can be picked up by somebody (?), driven to some place (?) and have somebody drive her home (?), yet no one can remember or can collaborate a thing she says.
Yet we have so many pointing fingers and screaming at the accused. Seems like a similar story that happened 2000 years ago in Jerusalem when a person challenged the Roman authorities.
