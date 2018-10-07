Letters to the Editor logo

 

M.R. 'MOUSE' SCHMIDT

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- If you are like me and are concerned where our country is going, you probably watched the hearing for the Supreme Court nominee. If you really paid attention, you had to be as shocked and surprised as I was. Here was a scared, nervous lady that against her better judgment, stood up and faced the world and told her story of what happened to her, and did a surprisingly really convincing job.

Then you heard a man who has been in many offices and made big decisions that affect people's lives and had to use his vast knowledge to make life-changing decisions. His testimony was terrible in many ways. He was repeating himself and consistently lied in several places and lost control of his temper repeatedly. He seemed to be more unstable than I would have believed him to be. I am not a psychiatrist, but he appeared to be very unstable and certainly not the type of person that I think should be in a lifetime position on our nine-member Supreme Court.

