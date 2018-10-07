M.R. 'MOUSE' SCHMIDT
ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- If you are like me and are concerned where our country is going, you probably watched the hearing for the Supreme Court nominee. If you really paid attention, you had to be as shocked and surprised as I was. Here was a scared, nervous lady that against her better judgment, stood up and faced the world and told her story of what happened to her, and did a surprisingly really convincing job.
Then you heard a man who has been in many offices and made big decisions that affect people's lives and had to use his vast knowledge to make life-changing decisions. His testimony was terrible in many ways. He was repeating himself and consistently lied in several places and lost control of his temper repeatedly. He seemed to be more unstable than I would have believed him to be. I am not a psychiatrist, but he appeared to be very unstable and certainly not the type of person that I think should be in a lifetime position on our nine-member Supreme Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.