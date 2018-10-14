MARY BALDWIN
TRIPOLI -- Why type of government do we have, democracy or fascism? Senators Grassley and McConnell refused to pass any of President Obama's bills, fill 200 lower-court justices or grant Merrick Garland a Supreme Court appointment hearing.
Judge Kavanaugh and four other Supreme Court justices call themselves originalists, which means original 1787 Constitution law. Kavanaugh votes 90 percent for corporations against workers. Democracy will be set back.
