KARIN ROWE has been named to the class of 2018 Outstanding Young Iowan Award winners by the Junior Chamber International (Iowa Jaycees). She has been the executive director of the Transitional House at Waterloo's House of Hope for homeless single mothers and children since 2015. The award recognizes people ages 21 to 40 that made an impact to the community in a variety of fields, including business, political, academic achievement and humanitarian efforts.
