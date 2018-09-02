+2 
Karen Potter and Angela Rowan

Karen Potter, left, and Angela Rowan

New endowed faculty members at Upper Iowa University's Andres School of Education include: DR. KAREN POTTER, assistant professor of education, previously was at New Mexico State University’s College of Education. Potter graduated with a Ph.D. and master’s degree in special education at the University of New Mexico. She also earned bachelor’s degrees in English and secondary education at New Mexico State University. ANGELA ROWAN, assistant professor of education, previously was with New Hampton Community School District. She earned a master's of education in literacy education and a bachelor’s degree in K-6 elementary education, with a minor in K-6 special education from University of Northern Iowa.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments