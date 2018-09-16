BILL HANSON
CEDAR FALLS -- Regarding the people who see nothing wrong with kneeling during the national anthem: What if the game before Colin Kaepernick began this controversy a different player on his team had done the same thing, but with a different grievance in mind? Rather than police brutality, this player wanted to protest the anti-police attitude that some local governments and media foster. Or what if this player's protest was for a politically incorrect topic, like curbing illegal immigration?
Most likely few of those who proclaim the "bravery" of Kaepernick would have rushed in defense of this player's action and his cause. Nike would not have featured that player in their ads like they do with Kaepernick, along with their new tagline, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."
Disabled veterans confined to wheelchairs know what real sacrifice is, and they can only wish they could stand in unity with all those present as the music and words begin. Every person has gripes about something, but the national anthem is not the time to air them out. These days it is one of the few occasions when all Americans can be as one.
