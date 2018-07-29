Dr. Justin Elwood

Elwood

JUSTIN ELWOOD, MD is joining Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at the Covenant Clinic Pain Management in Waterloo. Dr. Elwood started his journey in medicine after he had already completed a bachelor's degree and master's degree in mechanical engineering at Iowa State. He received his medical degree from the University of Iowa in May 2013 and completed a residency in anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic last summer. A resident of Jesup, he recently completed a Fellowship in pain medicine at the University of Iowa.

