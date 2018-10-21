CRAIG HUNDLEY
WATERLOO --- A couple of weeks ago, my wife was called for jury duty. The parking is such a mess, I just took her and dropped her off. Now, I got called once again. When I ran for mayor in 2005, I wanted to get this problem fixed for Waterloo residents who received a summons.
Two issues. One is, the outdated pay scale. I wonder how these lawyers or judges would like $30 a day? That hardly covers the parking. You Supervisors have the power to fix this mess. Do it. You get called to jury duty, you get a pass with a number that allows people to park for as long as the pass is valid at any parking meter in the city, and not have to worry if it's a two-hour meter or 10. You Supervisors work it out with the City Council.
Why is it so hard in this day and age to issue a parking pass that can be scanned like universities have been doing for 25 years?
I'm old, cranky and my health is going. You call me again? Come get me and take me in. Fix it now.
