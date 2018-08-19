JANAAN WORTINGER
WASHBURN -- A big thank you to the Junior ROTC from East High and Maj. David Stoen for carrying out color guard duties for our Quilt of Valor service at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn on Aug 5.
It was a beautiful service. Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy summer to enhance our service.
