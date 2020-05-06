Junior Achievement of Easter Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA—Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa’s (JAEI) annual Taste of Achievement events will be held online due to social distancing concerns. Normally located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Cedar Falls, the three events will take place together online! Please join us on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on our JAEI Facebook for a live stream event! Visit facebook.com/JAEasternIowa to view all content.Tickets, originally $50, are available for FREE to view the exclusive silent and live auction items. Bidding for all silent auction items will open on May 15th and will close at the end of the live auction event. Tickets are required to bid and can be reserved by visiting secure.qgiv.com/event/JAEITaste2020. For more information please contact Emma Disterhoft, edisterhoft@jaeasterniowa.org.All proceeds from the event will help Junior Achievement inspire tomorrow for area students receiving virtual programming. Junior Achievement’s programs help students develop the confidence needed to become a leader, the skills needed to be successful, and the tools needed to be unstoppable. To view our online programming visit juniorachievement.org/web/ja-easterniowa%20%20%20/ja-program-resources.