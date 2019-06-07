Q. On Highway 63 going through downtown Waterloo, from Franklin to Jefferson, the Iowa Department of Transportation did a lot of work on the highway and put sod along the public area. This winter someone dug it up and left a mess. Who is responsible for inspecting this project to make sure it is put back like it was?
A. Areas of damaged sod will be replaced by the Iowa Department of Transportation. There are some areas that were damaged by traffic turning into driveways. Those areas will be replaced by concrete since the damage will probably continue to happen.
Q. Is it true 105.7 is moving to Cedar Rapids?
A. According to a recent Facebook post from the station's Craig Laue: "Our studio is now in Hiawatha. We now have offices in both the Cedar Valley and the Corridor. We have EXPANDED :)"
Q. Is it against the law to blow your grass into the street, why aren’t the police giving tickets and making these people pay fines?
A. It is a violation of city ordinance in Waterloo to blow grass into the street and not clean it up after mowing. Report violations to Waterloo Code Enforcement, not the police, when you see it happening.
Q. When will they be resurfacing Highway 218 between Waterloo and La Porte City?
A. The Iowa Department of Transportation currently does not have any plans to resurface this stretch of highway. It will continue to monitor the highway and perform maintenance as needed.
Q. In Waterloo, what percentage of calls into code enforcement are made by residents versus violations noticed by the code enforcement officer when driving around?
A. Waterloo Code Enforcement reports receiving 1,974 new calls between Jan. 1 and May 21 of this year, with 1,550 of those coming from the public. Code enforcement had closed 1,826 of those cases by May 21 either through compliance or a citation with its staff of one foreman, two full-time officers and one part-time officer.
Q. On the Highway 63 railroad overpass they are hauling in hundreds of loads of rock. How many loads will it take to fill that?
A. There is 140,648 cubic yards of granular backfill called for in the plans, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. PCI is hauling the material in with both tandem wheel dump trucks and side dump semis. On average a load would be around 12 cubic yards. Doing the math, this would be 11,721 loads.
Q. How are the contents of the curbside recycling processed? Are any of these items ending up in the landfill?
A. The material is collected by Waterloo sanitation trucks and delivered to Cedar Valley Recycling and Transfer for sorting, baling and marketing to recyclers. Some of the material does wind up in the landfill when the loads are contaminated, but city officials said efforts are made by the company to separate any material from contaminated loads that can still be recycled.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
