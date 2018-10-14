 

DONALD G. KOCH

REINBECK -- The opposition to Judge Kavanaugh is all about dead babies.

The Democrats' favorite form of birth control is abortion. The Democrats would ruin the lives of an honorable family on the fear that they might lose their ability to kill unborn babies.

