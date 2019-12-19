Josh Volk
- Offensive line
- 6-4, 305, freshman
- Cedar Rapids (Xavier)
Earned Class 3A first-team all-state honors as a junior and senior by Des Moines Register and Iowa Newspaper Association . . . earned first-team all-district and all-metro honors as a senior . . . named Class 3A Elite all-state offensive lineman as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-metro as a junior . . . named Class 3A first-team all-state by Des Moines Register as a sophomore . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball and track.
