Jordan & Grant

The couple, who live in Houston, Texas, planned their wedding long-distance with help from their families and family friend, wedding planner Joan Ney. Grant and Jordan met at a gym in Iowa City in 2014 and after completing their college degrees, moved to Houston. She is a personal trainer at a fitness center, and her husband is a Mako product specialist for Stryker Orthopedics, both in Houston.

Jordan confessed she’s “horrible with colors – thank goodness I’m required to wear all black at work!” at the Houston fitness center where she works. Her sister-in-law sent her a Pinterest post featuring a naturalistic color scheme with neutral shades, dusky blue and green. “With all the trees and natural greenery, those colors were perfect. I didn’t have bridesmaids, so I didn’t have to worry about that, and the tuxes were dark blue.”

The bride refitted her mother’s wedding gown from 1993. “It had big sleeves and a big bow on the butt, so we modernized it a little bit. My mom’s friend did the alterations. The really cool thing is, everyone involved in putting the wedding together was was someone we knew or was related. Somebody got the yard ready, someone sprayed for mosquitoes. Everyone got involved, and I want to give them all credit.”

She carried a bouquet of blue, white and cream flowers, including roses.