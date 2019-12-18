Johnny Wilson

Defensive end

6-foot-3, 250 pounds

Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill)

Rated the 17th best prospect in Missouri by 247Sports, Wilson chose ISU over Kansas and Missouri, which were also in his final three. Wilson had 97 tackles, 28 for loss, including 13 sacks.

