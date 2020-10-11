John McMurchy loved fishing, farm work and popcorn

John Allen McMurchy knew all of the good fishing spots.

“Little Cedar (River) and Big Cedar and couple of other creeks that only John knew about. You had to go underneath brush and trees, and he would be giggling all the way,” said longtime friend Errol Funk.

Trout was a favorite, found at the stream outside of Orchard, according to John’s friends.

“Once you knew John, he was your friend. He was very generous," Funk said.

John was a rural Floyd native and one of three siblings who grew up on his family’s farm.

”Corn, soybeans and cattle. We’ve had cattle for 125, 130 years. When he was around we had 200 head of cows maybe. He helped some with them,” said his older brother, Robert McMurchy.

John attended the country school and then Charles City School, but being “a little slow” --- as relatives put it --- he left school at a young age to help with farm chores.

Neighbors could always count on John when it was time to bale hay, and Funk, who also helped with the baling.

Funk, who had met John through church, remembered how John would come over to his house on the weekends for popcorn, which was the family treat.