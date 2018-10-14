Joel Robinson

JOEL ROBINSON, continuous improvement project manager at Advanced Heat Treat Corp., was nominated for the Iowa Association of Business and Industry's "Legends in Manufacturing Award." The award recognizes legends in manufacturing for their hard work and dedication to Iowa, the industry and their company.

