Football season is about to start, basketball a couple of months away and baseball fans looking forward to the World Series. Let’s see how President Biden would do as a ball player.

Strike one: This would be when he allowed the Taliban to kill thousands of people (including 13 American military) while getting chased out of Afghanistan. This just encouraged the Russians to invade Ukraine and China to continue its push to take control of Taiwan.

Strike two: This would be when he failed to protect us from the invasion of our wide-open southern border by illegals, human trafficking and drug dealers. He also allowed our big cities to become battlegrounds for the gangs and our public schools to be controlled by the unions. Inflation is through the roof and we have no idea how we are going to pay off our $33 trillion debt.

Strike three: This would be when he failed to rein in the Justice Department and the FBI when they set up a two-tier system of justice with liberal/socialists and conservatives treated differently. Sorry Joe! You just struck out. Game over. Time to go back to the dugout and finish your nap.

Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo