Jodi **MEET AT CCVC**

**You can stop in to meet Jodi to see if she is the one for you! She is located in... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CEDAR FALLS – Police have identified a Clear Lake man as the person killed in a Sunday morning shooting on College Hill.
Mason City men charged in early Sunday shooting near the intersection of College and West 22nd streets.
DENVER – Stacy and Justin Douglas were happy campers when they purchased two iconic Airstreams.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is evicting park rangers from government-owned houses in George Wyth and 22 other state parks because it doesn’t want to pay up to $1 million on repairs.
A Waterloo man has died when his van and a semi collided in Bremer County on Tuesday morning.
26-year-old charged with gun possession, assault of officer for Friday night incident in 200 block of Brookeridge Drive.
Incident at Broadway and Dawson streets leads to charge for 23-year-old man who fled the scene.
Most customers are paying 50 to 100% more, but CFU and MidAmerican point out there are ways to lessen the financial blow.
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl.
The alleged shooter dropped his cell phone at the scene and later went to police in an attempt to retrieve it.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.