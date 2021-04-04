 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro tips for turning your hobby into a career
0 comments
spotlight AP

Pro tips for turning your hobby into a career

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Americans are wanting to turn their hobbies into full time careers. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study by OnePoll on behalf of Invoice2Go.

The fact that so many people have hobbies they love and jobs they don’t begs the question: How can people turn their hobbies into careers?

Vincent Zurzolo, co-owner of Metropolis Collectibles and ComicConnect, has done just that. He started buying and collecting comic books as a teen, then decided to make his hobby a career after graduating from St. John’s University with a marketing degree.

“I set up on the streets of Manhattan shortly after graduating and sold comics to stockbrokers coming out of the Exchange,” Zurzolo says.

Zurzolo eventually joined forces with Stephen Fishler to create Metropolis Collectibles (now the world’s largest vintage comic book dealership), the online auction house ComicConnect, and the Metropolis Gallery featuring comic book art.

_pexels-ono-kosuki-5974044_CMYK.jpg

While making the transition from hobby to money-making career isn’t easy, there are ways to make that happen in myriad industries.

Once you’ve landed on an idea, follow these steps to get started on the road to making a living doing what you really like to do.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News