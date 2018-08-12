JIM VOLGARINO of Vintage Valuation Services has completed a course in personal property appraisal and is now a certified appraiser through the Certified Appraisers Guild of America specializing in vintage vehicles. Volgarino has been doing classic and vintage vehicle appraisals for 20 years.
