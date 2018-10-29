MARJORIE K. ROCK
JESUP --- After reading the article “City Hall Video Tape Fuels Fight in Jesup” written by Tim Jamison Oct. 19, I am wondering why a petty small town disagreement is worthy of front page coverage? It disgusts me that this article prompted by one or two people makes Jesup look like a bad community.
I have lived in Jesup 46 years and have experienced positive changes and steady growth. Our community is neat and has a lot to offer. We have two great schools, six churches, a clinic, dentists, chiropractor, therapists, gyms, thriving businesses, a well-trained fire crew, and a top-notch ambulance service. A huge new fire station was completed this year. Our council and mayor are all caring citizens making tough decisions with the best interest of the taxpayers in mind. What more could we want?
Oh, there is one more thing. Please stop the petty bickering fueled by overused and often untruthful social media. Children learn from the actions of their elders. What are we teaching them?
